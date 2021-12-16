Bears Place Six On COVID-19 List Including WR Allen Robinson & S Eddie Jackson

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they’ve signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai and placed six players on the COVID-19 list.

The full list includes:

  1. TE Jesse James
  2. LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
  3. WR Allen Robinson
  4. DB Eddie Jackson
  5. RB Ryan Nall
  6. WR Isaiah Coulter (PS)

All of these players are likely to miss Week 15’s game against the Vikings. 

Robinson, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018. 

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million.

In 2021, Robinson has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and caught 32 passes for 353 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list

