Bears Place Six On COVID-19 List Including WR Allen Robinson & S Eddie Jackson

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they’ve signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai and placed six players on the COVID-19 list.

The full list includes:

All of these players are likely to miss Week 15’s game against the Vikings.

Robinson, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million.

In 2021, Robinson has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and caught 32 passes for 353 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.