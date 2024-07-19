Bears Placing TE Gerald Everett On NFI List, Activate DE Jamree Kromah

According to Kevin Fishbain, the Bears are placing TE Gerald Everett on the Non-Football Injury list and activated DE Jamree Kromah from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Everett, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6 million contract and signed on with the Seahawks as an unrestricted free agent.
Seattle signed him to a one-year, $6 million prove-it deal in 2021 and he later joined the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million contract for the 2022 season. This offseason, Chicago signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract that can be worth up to $14 million and includes $6.1 million fully guaranteed.
In 2023, Everett appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and caught 51 passes for 411 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
