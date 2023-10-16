Bears QB Justin Fields Doubtful For Week 7 With Dislocated Thumb

Ian Rapoport reports that HC Matt Eberflus considers QB Justin Fields to be doubtful for Week 7 due to a dislocated thumb, with Eberflus adding that it will come down to the grip strength in Fields’ right hand.

According to Brad Biggs, Eberflus said the team will know by the end of the week if Fields will require surgery, noting: “There is natural swelling. It doesn’t look like it’s a negative thing. We’ll see where it is.”

Eberflus would not give a timetable for Fields to make a full recovery from the injury. Fields popped his thumb back in and he tried to play but was unable to grip the ball which is why he was ruled out on Sunday.

Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Fields has appeared in six games for the Bears, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,143 yards. He has also rushed 39 times for 191 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Fields as it becomes available.