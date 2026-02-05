Bears Re-Sign ERFA OT Theo Benedet To One-Year Deal

According to Kevin Fishbain, the Bears re-signed exclusive rights free agent OT Theo Benedet to a one-year, $1 million deal.

Benedet cracked Chicago’s active roster coming out of this year’s preseason and wound up playing into a starting role.

Benedet, 24, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of the University of British Columbia in 2024 after being a second-round pick of the BC Lions in the CFL.

He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad. The Bears eventually re-signed him to a futures deal, and he wound up cracking their active roster.

In 2025, Benedet appeared in 16 games for the Bears and started eight times at left tackle.