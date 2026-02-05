Bears Re-Sign ERFA OT Theo Benedet To One-Year Deal

According to Kevin Fishbain, the Bears re-signed exclusive rights free agent OT Theo Benedet to a one-year, $1 million deal.
Benedet cracked Chicago’s active roster coming out of this year’s preseason and wound up playing into a starting role.
Benedet, 24, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of the University of British Columbia in 2024 after being a second-round pick of the BC Lions in the CFL.
He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad. The Bears eventually re-signed him to a futures deal, and he wound up cracking their active roster.
In 2025, Benedet appeared in 16 games for the Bears and started eight times at left tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!