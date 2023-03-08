Bears Re-Sign FB Khari Blasingame To Two-Year Extension

The Chicago Bears have signed FB Khari Blasingame to a two-year extension, according to his agency.

Our guy is staying in Chicago! @KhariBlasingame and the @ChicagoBears have agreed to a two-year extension. Congrats, Khari 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NRiBilcrcv — Team IFA (@TeamIFA) March 9, 2023

Blasingame, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt before later signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings later re-signed Blasingame to their practice squad, but the Titans signed him to their active roster in 2019. From there, Blasingame returned to the Titans on one-year deals for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In 2022, Blasingame appeared in 16 games for the Bears (six starts) and was targeted one time in the passing game.