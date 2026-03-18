Bears Re-Sign LB Jack Sanborn

The Chicago Bears announced they have re-signed LB Jack Sanborn.

The Sandman returns 😤 pic.twitter.com/PzwANqFY0N — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 18, 2026

He started his career out with the Bears before spending this past season with the Cowboys.

Sanborn, 25, was named first-team All-Big 10 and was a team captain for Wisconsin in 2021. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a three-year rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $985k in 2024. The Bears declined to tender Sanborn as a restricted free agent last offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

In 2025, Sanborn appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded 34 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.