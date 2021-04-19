Bears Re-Sign S Tashaun Gipson To One-Year Deal

According to Dan Graziano, the Bears have re-signed S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year deal.

Gipson should step back into his role as a starting strong safety for the Bears on defense.

Gipson, 30, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2012. He returned to Cleveland a one-year restricted tender with the Browns worth $2.356 million for the 2015 season before signing a five-year deal worth $35.5 million with the Jaguars in 2016.

However, the Jaguars released Gipson in 2018 and he later signed a three-year, $22 million deal with the Texans in 2019. Houston cut Gipson loose and he landed with the Bears on a one-year deal.

In 2020, Gipson appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and seven passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 18 safety out of 94 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.