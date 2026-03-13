Bears Re-Signing CB Jaylon Jones

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears are re-signing CB Jaylon Jones to a one-year contract.

Jones, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in 2022. He later signed a rookie three-year contract with the Bears.

Jones later signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Cardinals in free agency of last year. Arizona waived Jones coming out of the preseason and he was claimed off waivers by the Bears.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 16 tackles and a forced fumble.