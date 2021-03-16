Bears Re-Signing OL Germain Ifedi To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $5M

Josina Anderson reports that the Bears are signing OL Germain Ifedi to a one-year contract.

According to Ian Rapoport, Idefi receives a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

Adam Schefter adds that Ifedi’s contract is worth a base value of $4.25 million.

Ifedi, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Ifedi was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears last year.

In 2020, Ifedi appeared in all 16 games for the Bears, making 16 starts for them at guard.