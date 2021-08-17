Bears Release WR Justin Hardy

The Bears announced on Tuesday they have released WR Justin Hardy.

We have released WR Justin Hardy. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 17, 2021

This accommodates the recent signing of LT Jason Peters.

Hardy, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2015 out of ECU. He signed a four-year contract through 2018 and was allowed to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of that deal.

He re-signed to a one-year deal with Atlanta in 2019 and became an unrestricted free agent in March of last year.

In 2019, Hardy appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 19 receptions for 195 yards (10.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.