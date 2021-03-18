Bears Releasing CB Kyle Fuller

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears are releasing veteran CB Kyle Fuller on Thursday.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribue previously mentioned that Fuller could end up being a cap casualty for the Bears this offseason, as there was buzz in league circles that he may end up being available.

Chicago could have negotiated an extension with Fuller, but it appears as though they felt an outright release was their best move in the end.

Fuller carried a $20 million cap figure for the 2020 season.

Fuller, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Fuller will free up $11 million of available cap space while creating $9 million in dead money.

In 2020, Fuller appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 65 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and eight passes defended.