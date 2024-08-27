Bears Releasing WR Collin Johnson

Per Brad Biggs, the Bears are releasing WR Collin Johnson with plans to bring him back to the practice squad.

Johnson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150 but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts and quickly claimed by the Giants in September of 2021.

Johnson missed the 2022 season with a torn Achilles. He was cut by the Giants coming out of the preseason in 2022. He signed on with the Bears’ practice squad in October and bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded one reception for 11 yards.