Bears Releasing WR Dante Pettis With Injury Settlement

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are releasing WR Dante Pettis with an injury settlement.

Pettis, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.

He finished his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus and finished the season on the injured reserve after three games before testing the free agent market.

Pettis wound up being signed by the Bears ahead of the 2022 season and appeared in every game for Chicago. He re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason and was waived in September of 2023 after suffering an injury. Pettis re-signed with the Bears in March 2024.

In 2022, Pettis appeared in 17 games for the Bears and caught 19 passes for 245 yards receiving (12.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.