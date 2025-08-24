Bears Releasing WR Samori Toure

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears are releasing WR Samori Toure on Sunday as they prepare to cut their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

Toure, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

The Packers released Toure last year and he eventually signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.