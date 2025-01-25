Bears Request To Interview Broncos Executive David Shaw For OC Job

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears have requested to interview Broncos executive David Shaw for their offensive coordinator job.

Shaw also interviewed for the team’s head coaching position before they hired Ben Johnson.

The following is a list of candidates for the team’s offensive coordinator position at this time:

Titans QB coach Bo Hardegree (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos TE coach Declan Doyle (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos executive David Shaw (Requested)

Shaw, 52, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and held that position until stepping away last year. The Broncos hired him as their senior personnel executive in June.

Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.