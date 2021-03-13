Bears Reworking Contracts Of Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson & OL Cody Whitehair, Creating $23M Of Cap Room

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears will save over $23 million in cap space by converting the base salaries of LB Khalil Mack, S Eddie Jackson, and C Cody Whitehair into signing bonuses.

Mack, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002, but the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears coming out of the preseason in a deal that included two first-round picks and Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2020, Mack appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 50 tackles, 9 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.

Jackson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

In 2020, Jackson has appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 60 tackles, no interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown, and five passes defended.

Whitehair, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,224,568 and set to make a base salary of $1.026 million for the 2019 season when he signed a five-year, $52.5 million extension in 2019.

In 2020, Whitehair appeared and started in 14 games for the Bears at center.