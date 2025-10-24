Bears Rule Out Five From Week 8, Including TE Cole Kmet

The Chicago Bears officially ruled out CB Kyler Gordon (groin/calf), CB Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder), TE Cole Kmet (back), RB Roschon Johnson (back), and OT Braxton Jones (knee) out for Sunday’s game, per Brad Biggs.

This marks the first game Kmet will miss in his career since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kmet, 26, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame and was selected with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2020 draft. The Bears signed him to a four-year, $7,577,778 rookie contract that includes a $3,071,111 signing bonus.

Kmet was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when Chicago signed him to a four-year, $50 million extension.

In 2025, Kmet has appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded nine receptions on 16 targets for 132 yards (14.7 YPC) and one touchdown.