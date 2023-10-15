Bears Rule Out QB Justin Fields With Right Hand Injury

The Bears announced that QB Justin Fields will miss the remainder of Week 6 due to a right-hand injury.

Fields has been ruled out for the game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 15, 2023

Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Fields has appeared in six games for the Bears, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,143 yards. He has also rushed 39 times for 191 yards and one touchdown.

