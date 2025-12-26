Bears Rule Out Two Players For Week 17

The Chicago Bears announced they ruled out WR Rome Odunze and DB Nick McCloud for Week 17 against the 49ers.

Chicago also listed DB Josh Blackwell, LB T.J. Edwards, DB Nahshon Wright, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and OL Luke Newman as questionable.

It’s a rough break for Odunze, who hasn’t played since Week 13 against the Eagles. He was making good production before suffering his foot injury.

Odunze, 23, was a standout at Washington, earning consensus All-American honors in 2023. The Bears selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Odunze.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $22,230,324 rookie contract that includes a $12,987,508 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Odunze has appeared in 12 games for the Bears and recorded 44 receptions on 90 targets for 661 yards (15.0 YPC) and six touchdowns.