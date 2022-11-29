Bears S Eddie Jackson Has Significant Lisfranc Injury

According to Mike Garafolo, Bears S Eddie Jackson has what’s considered to be a significant Lisfranc injury that will keep him out indefinitely.

Garafolo adds Jackson is still getting opinions on his foot but Lisfranc injuries usually result in a lot of missed time, surgery or not.

One way or another, Jackson appears to be headed for injured reserve and will not have much time to make it back this season.

Jackson, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in 12 games for the Bears and recorded 77 tackles and four interceptions.