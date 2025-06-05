Bears S Jaquan Brisker Had To Re-Train His Nervous System Following Concussions Last Year

Bears S Jaquan Brisker was limited to just five games in 2024 after he suffered a concussion in Week 5 and was placed on injured reserve. It was his third concussion in as many seasons.

Per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Brisker met with specialists at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and was diagnosed with a vestibular concussion.

Cronin adds Brisker had to re-train his nervous system by doing things like catching tennis balls to evaluate his reactionary ability.

Now in his fourth season, Brisker has been cleared to return and is participating in OTAs for Chicago. He says he has no plans to retire or make significant changes to his playing style.

“I’m going to continue to play the same way,” Brisker said. “That was my first time really having a contact injury. He hit his head on my neck, so he kind of just hit his helmet on the right spot. Really just moving on from that.”

Brisker, 26, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. He also was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

The Bears drafted Brisker with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year $7,355,538 contract that included a $2,529,482 signing bonus.

In 2024, Brisker appeared in five games for the Bears and recorded 40 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass deflections.