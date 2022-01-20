Bears Schedule Interview With Saints DC Dennis Allen

The Chicago Bears are scheduled to interview Saints DC Dennis Allen for their head-coaching position, according to Nick Underhill.

Here is the Bears updated list of candidates:

Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Saints DC Dennis Allen (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

Allen, 49, began his coaching career at Texans A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he spent three years in the position before he was fired. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

In 2021, the Saints’ defense ranked No. 28 in fewest yards allowed, No. 19 in fewest points allowed, No. 15 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 32 in fewest passing yards allowed.