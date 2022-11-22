Bears Sign CB Breon Borders To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DB Breon Borders to their practice squad.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed DB Breon Borders to the practice squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 22, 2022

Borders, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, Borders had brief stints with the Bills, Texans, Jaguars, Washington and Steelers before being claimed by the Dolphins. Miami waived Borders heading into the season and he later caught on with the Titans.

The Cardinals later signed Borders to their active roster last year but was released during the preseason.

In 2021, Borders appeared in eight games for the Titans and Cardinals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.

