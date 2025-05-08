Bears Sign Five Draft Picks Including First-Round TE Colston Loveland

The Chicago Bears have signed first-round TE Colston Loveland to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
The Bears signed four other picks including:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|10
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|Signed
|2
|39
|Luther Burden
|WR
|2
|56
|Ozzy Trapilo
|OT
|2
|62
|Shemar Turner
|DT
|4
|132
|Ruben Hyppolite II
|LB
|Signed
|5
|169
|Zah Frazier
|CB
|Signed
|6
|195
|Luke Newman
|G
|Signed
|7
|233
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|Signed
Loveland, 20, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.
Loveland is considered to be one of the best tight end prospects in this year’s draft class and an easy first-round selection.
The Bears used the No. 10 overall pick in round one on Loveland. He’s projected to sign Loveland to a four-year, $26,595,118 contract that includes a $15,981,902 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
For his three-year college career, Loveland has appeared in 39 games for the Wolverines and recorded 117 receptions for 1,466 yards (12.5 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.
