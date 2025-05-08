Bears Sign Five Draft Picks Including First-Round TE Colston Loveland

The Chicago Bears have signed first-round TE Colston Loveland to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Bears signed four other picks including:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 10 Colston Loveland TE Signed 2 39 Luther Burden WR 2 56 Ozzy Trapilo OT 2 62 Shemar Turner DT 4 132 Ruben Hyppolite II LB Signed 5 169 Zah Frazier CB Signed 6 195 Luke Newman G Signed 7 233 Kyle Monangai RB Signed

Loveland, 20, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

Loveland is considered to be one of the best tight end prospects in this year’s draft class and an easy first-round selection.

The Bears used the No. 10 overall pick in round one on Loveland. He’s projected to sign Loveland to a four-year, $26,595,118 contract that includes a $15,981,902 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

For his three-year college career, Loveland has appeared in 39 games for the Wolverines and recorded 117 receptions for 1,466 yards (12.5 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.