Bears Sign Four Draft Picks, 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Zavion Thomas, DB Malik Muhammad, LB Keyshaun Elliott and DL Jordan van den Berg to rookie contracts.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 25 Dillon Thieneman S 2 57 Logan Jones C 3 69 Sam Roush TE 3 89 Zavion Thomas WR Signed 4 124 Malik Muhammad CB Signed 5 166 Keyshaun Elliott LB Signed 6 213 Jordan Van den Berg DT Signed

The Bears also signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts including:

Beau Gardner/LS/Georgia Caden Barnett/OL/Wyoming Coleman Bennett/RB/Kennesaw State Gabriel Plascencia/K/San Diego State Hayden Large/TE/Iowa Jaren Kump/OL/Utah Jayden Loving/DL/Wake Forest KC Eziomume/DB/Tulane Mason Murphy/OL/Auburn Miller Moss/QB/Louisville Omari Kelly/WR/Michigan State Skyler Thomas/DB/Oregon State Squirrel White/WR/Florida State

Muhammad, 21, was a three-year starter at Texas and earned the starting job as a true freshman. He was named to second-team All-SEC honors in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Muhammad appeared in 41 games and recorded 97 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and 16 pass defenses.

Moss, 24, played for USC for four seasons before transferring to Louisville for his final college season.

He was named the MVP of the 2023 Holiday Bowl and the 2025 Boca Raton Bowl.

In five college seasons, Moss appeared in 33 games and made 22 starts with a 14-8 record. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 6,148 yards to go along with 43 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.