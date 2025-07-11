Bears Sign GM Ryan Poles To Five-Year Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Bears and GM Ryan Poles have agreed to a five-year contract extension on Friday.

Poles will now be under team control through the 2029 season. He had two years remaining on his current deal, but this now aligns him with HC Ben Johnson, who was hired this offseason.

The Bears have been working to build out their roster the last few years under Poles, who has completely revamped the team’s offense and managed to secure the No. 1 overall pick that was used on QB Caleb Williams last year.

Poles, 39, joined the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 2009. He became the director of college scouting in 2017 and added assistant director of player personnel to his title in 2018.

The Bears hired Poles as their general manager for the 2022 season.

In three years with the Bears, Poles’ teams have produced a record of 15-36 (29.4 percent) with no playoff appearances.