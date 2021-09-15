Bears Sign OL Alex Taylor To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced that they have signed OL Alex Taylor to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina State back in April. of last year He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns but was eventually waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cleveland waived Taylor coming out of training camp and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. However, he was cut loose with an injury settlement soon after.

He returned on a futures deal but was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in one game for the Browns.