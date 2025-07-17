Bears Sign Second-Round DT Shemar Turner

The Chicago Bears have signed second-round DT Shemar Turner to a rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport.

There has been a league-wide delay in signing second-round picks after the first two players in the round got fully guaranteed contracts.

However, the logjam was broken by the 49ers and second-round DT Alfred Collins, and that should help all the other players settle into their slots. The Bears have two more second-round picks to sign.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 10 Colston Loveland TE Signed 2 39 Luther Burden WR 2 56 Ozzy Trapilo OT 2 62 Shemar Turner DT Signed 4 132 Ruben Hyppolite II LB Signed 5 169 Zah Frazier CB Signed 6 195 Luke Newman G Signed 7 233 Kyle Monangai RB Signed

Turner, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was named to the freshman All-SEC team and made second-team All-SEC after his junior year in 2023.

The Bears used the No. 62 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Turner. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,215,450 contract with a $1,887,599 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Turner recorded 115 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass deflection and two blocked kicks in 43 career games.