Bears Sign Second-Round DT Shemar Turner

The Chicago Bears have signed second-round DT Shemar Turner to a rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport.
There has been a league-wide delay in signing second-round picks after the first two players in the round got fully guaranteed contracts.
However, the logjam was broken by the 49ers and second-round DT Alfred Collins, and that should help all the other players settle into their slots. The Bears have two more second-round picks to sign.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|10
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|Signed
|2
|39
|Luther Burden
|WR
|2
|56
|Ozzy Trapilo
|OT
|2
|62
|Shemar Turner
|DT
|Signed
|4
|132
|Ruben Hyppolite II
|LB
|Signed
|5
|169
|Zah Frazier
|CB
|Signed
|6
|195
|Luke Newman
|G
|Signed
|7
|233
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|Signed
Turner, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was named to the freshman All-SEC team and made second-team All-SEC after his junior year in 2023.
The Bears used the No. 62 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Turner. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,215,450 contract with a $1,887,599 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, Turner recorded 115 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass deflection and two blocked kicks in 43 career games.
