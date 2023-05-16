Bears Signed Third-Round DT Zacch Pickens

The Chicago Bears have officially signed third-round DT Zacch Pickens to a rookie contract, the team announced on Monday.

Darnell Wright, Zacch Pickens & Tyler Scott have signed their rookie contracts.@Hyundai | #DaBears https://t.co/UAxfvaIspo — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 15, 2023

Pickens, 23, was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2018 and committed to South Carolina as a five-star recruit.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares him to Browns DT Maurice Hurst.

The Bears drafted him in the third round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,763,789 rookie contract that includes a $1,191,846 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,047,962 in 2023.

During his four seasons of college football, Pickens appeared in 33 games and recorded 131 tackles, seven and a half sacks, and two fumble recoveries.