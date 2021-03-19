Bears Signing CB Desmond Trufant

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are signing veteran CB Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract on Friday.

The Patriots were scheduled to host Trufant for a visit. However, it appears as though the Bears moved quickly to get a deal done.

Trufant will now get the chance to replace CB Kyle Fuller in the Bears’ secondary.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Trufant to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Trufant, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.165 million contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $8.026 million for the 2017 season.

Atlanta later signed Trufant to a five-year, $69 million extension with nearly $42 million guaranteed in 2017. He stood to make a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season before getting released with a post-June 1 designation.

Trufant signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Lions last year.

In 2020, Trufant appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 20 tackles, one sack, one interception and four pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.