Bears Signing DE Al-Quadin Muhammad To Two-Year, $10M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears have reached an agreement with DE Al-Quadin Muhammad on a two-year, $10 million contract.

Muhammad is now reunited with Bears HC Matt Eberflus in Chicago.

Muhammad, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He made the team’s 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was waived by New Orleans coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Muhammad was on and off of the Colts’ roster early on but has appeared all but of the team’s regular season games the past four seasons. Muhammad returned to the Colts last year on a one-year, $3.4 million deal.

In 2020, Muhammad appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 48 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble.

