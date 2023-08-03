Bears Signing DE Yannick Ngakoue To One-Year, $10.5 Million Deal

The Chicago Bears are signing DE Yannick Ngakoue to a one year deal worth $10.5 million, according to Adam Schefter.
Ngakoue, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.
However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens.
Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders and made a base salary of $5 million in 2022 after being traded to the Colts last March in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.
In 2022, Ngakoue appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 29 total tackles and 9.5 sacks.
We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.
