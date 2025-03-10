Bears Signing DL Dayo Odeyingbo

According to Brad Biggs, Colts free agent DL Dayo Odeyingbo is expected to sign with the Bears.

Biggs later added the deal is expected to come in for three years. Per Ian Rapoport, it includes $16 million per year (so $48 million total) and $32 million guaranteed.

Odeyingbo came up as a free agent who could get more than expected in the past week.

Odeyingbo, 25, was drafted by the Colts out of Vanderbilt in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was coming off of a torn Achilles that impacted his pre-draft process.

He signed a four-year, $6,177,530 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1,852,748. Odeyingbo played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Odeyingbo appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 31 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery.