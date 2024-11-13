Bears Signing OL Jake Curhan

Per Kenny Zuckerman, the Bears are signing OL Jake Curhan to their active roster after cutting G Nate Davis.

Curhan, 26, went undrafted out of California in 2021 before catching on with the Seahawks.

After three seasons with Seattle, he signed with the Bears back in March and has bounced on and off the active roster.

In 2024, Curhan has appeared in two games for the Bears.