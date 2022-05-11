Bears Signing QB Nathan Peterman

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are signing QB Nathan Peterman to the roster.

He’ll compete with Trevor Siemian presumably for the backup job in Chicago.

The team announced the move and added it waived QB Ryan Willis in a corresponding move.

Peterman, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas last February on a one-year deal. He was released late in the season and bounced on and off the practice squad.

For his career, Peterman has appeared in 10 games with four starts. He’s completed 52 percent of his passes for 573 yards (4.3 YPA), three touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s added 20 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.