Bears Signing QB Tyson Bagent To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $16M

Mark Carman of AllCHGO.com reports the Bears are signing QB Tyson Bagent to a two-year extension through 2027.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bagent’s contract carries a base value of $10 million and can be worth up to a max of $16 million through incentives.

He was entering the final year of a three-year contract after being signed as an undrafted free agent. Tom Pelissero notes that he was eligible for an extension now that he’s entering his third season in the NFL.

Bagent, 25, was a five-year starter at Shepherd University. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and won the backup job coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Bagent appeared in four games for the Bears and completed both of his pass attempts for 11 yards.