Bears Signing Second-Round OT Ozzy Trapilo

The Chicago Bears are signing second-round OT Ozzy Trapilo to a rookie contract, per Brad Biggs.

After signing second-round DT Shemar Turner earlier today, second-round WR Luther Burden is the only remaining unsigned Bears’ draft pick.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 10 Colston Loveland TE Signed 2 39 Luther Burden WR 2 56 Ozzy Trapilo OT Signed 2 62 Shemar Turner DT Signed 4 132 Ruben Hyppolite II LB Signed 5 169 Zah Frazier CB Signed 6 195 Luke Newman G Signed 7 233 Kyle Monangai RB Signed

Trapilo, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class out of Norwell, Maryland. He committed to Boston College and spent five seasons there.

Trapilo earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2023 and First Team All-ACC honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 7 offensive tackle and the No. 79 overall player with a third-round grade.

The Bears used the No. 56 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Trapilo. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,712,368 contract with a $2,248,994 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Trapilo appeared in 44 games and made 36 starts. He got 24 starts at right tackle, 10 starts at left tackle, one start at left guard and one start at right guard.