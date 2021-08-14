Bears Signing Veteran OT Jason Peters

The Chicago Bears have signed veteran OT Jason Peters to a contract on Saturday, according to his agency.

Peters, 39, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2004. He spent five years in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

Peters signed a four-year, $53 million extension in Philadelphia after the trade. Last year, Peters signed another one-year extension worth $6 million for the 2019 season.

Philadelphia brought Peters back on a one-year, $3 million contract this past June. The Eagles restructured his contract a few months ago to make it worth up to $8 million and include $4 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Peters appeared in eight games, making eight starts for the Eagles at guard and tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 49 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.