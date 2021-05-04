Bears Signing WR Damiere Byrd To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears are signing WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Byrd, 28, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2015. He bounced on and off their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2019

He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Byrd appeared in all 16 games and recorded 47 receptions for 604 yards (12.9 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with two rushing attempts for 15 yards and three lost fumbles.

