Bears Still Planning To Start Andy Dalton In Week 1

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy reiterated Saturday that Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for Week 1’s game against the Rams.

“We need to see him in the regular season,” Nagy said of Dalton, per Adam Schefter.

Bears first-round pick Justin Fields has been more impressive than Dalton during the offseason, but it appears as though they still want to give Dalton a shot.

Chicago has maintained that Dalton was their guy all offseason. However, it’s just a matter of time before Fields gets his opportunity.

Dalton, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.

The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract this offseason.

In 2020, Dalton appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards.