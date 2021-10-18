Bears Tried Out Four RBs Including RB Duke Johnson

Field Yates reports the Chicago Bears brought in four free agent running backs for workouts on Monday including Duke Johnson.

The full includes:

Johnson, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.105 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $15.6 million extension for the 2018 season through 2021.

Cleveland traded him to the Texans in August of 2019 in exchange for a conditional 2020 third-round pick.

Johnson was set to make a base salary of $4.65 million in the final year of his agreement when the Texans cut him earlier this year. The Jaguars signed him to their practice squad earlier this season ago just released him short after.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 11 games and recorded 77 rushing attempts for 235 yards (3.1 YPC), and one touchdown, to go along with 28 receptions for 249 yards receiving (8.9 YPC), one touchdown, three fumbles, and two fumbles lost.

Thompson, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2013. He was unfortunately waived at the start of the 2014 season, but re-signed to their practice squad soon after.

Washington brought Thompson back on a second-round restricted tender in 2017 before signing him to a two-year extension at the start of the 2017 regular season. From there, he signed with the Jaguars in May of 2020 on a one-year deal.

Thompson caught on with the 49ers briefly this season on San Francisco’s practice squad.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and rushed for 20 yards on seven carries to go along with 20 receptions for 146 yards receiving and one touchdown.