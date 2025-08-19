Bears Tried Out Three RBs Including Royce Freeman

The Chicago Bears had three running backs in for tryouts today, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Royce Freeman Kylin James Dillon Johnson

Freeman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason.

Freeman was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans.

From there, Freeman joined the Rams in 2023 before signing a one-year contract with the Cowboys. He was released at the start of the season and had a stint with the Browns.

In 2023, Freeman appeared in 14 games for the Rams and recorded 77 rushing attempts for 319 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.