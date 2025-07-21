Bears Try Out Six Players

The Chicago Bears hosted six tryout players, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

The following is a list of the six players Chicago hosted:

Chark, 28, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that was fully guaranteed with the Lions in 2022.

He joined the Panthers in 2023 on another one-year contract. The Chargers signed him to a one-year contract last April.

In 2024, Chark appeared in seven games for the Chargers and caught four passes for 31 yards receiving and one touchdown.