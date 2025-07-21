Bears Try Out Six Players

The Chicago Bears hosted six tryout players, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.
The following is a list of the six players Chicago hosted:
- LB Chance Campbell
-
WR DJ Chark
-
TE Gordon Thomas
-
-
WR Matt Landers
-
Chark, 28, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.
Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that was fully guaranteed with the Lions in 2022.
He joined the Panthers in 2023 on another one-year contract. The Chargers signed him to a one-year contract last April.
In 2024, Chark appeared in seven games for the Chargers and caught four passes for 31 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!