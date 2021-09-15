Bears Waive TE Jake Butt From Suspended List, LB Jerrell Freeman From Suspended List

The Chicago Bears officially waived TE Jake Butt from the retired list on Wednesday and released LB Jerrell Freeman from the suspended list.

Butt, 26, is a former fifth-round of the Broncos back in 2017 out of Michigan. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract that included a $300,948 signing bonus.

Denver declined to tender him a contract this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Bears signed him to a contract this summer before placing him on the retired list.

In 2020, Butt appeared in five games for the Broncos and caught two passes for five yards and no touchdowns.