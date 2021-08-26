Bears Waive WR Javon Wims, Sign DB Dionte Ruffin

The Bears announced they have waived WR Javon Wims and signed DB Dionte Ruffin in a corresponding move.
#Bears roster moves:
We have waived WR Javon Wims and have signed DB Dionte Ruffin.
— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 26, 2021
Wims had fallen behind in the competition for receiver spots in Chicago so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.
Wims, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears out of Georgia back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract.
In 2020, Wims appeared in 13 games for the Bears and caught six passes for 48 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!