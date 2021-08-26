Bears Waive WR Javon Wims, Sign DB Dionte Ruffin

The Bears announced they have waived WR Javon Wims and signed DB Dionte Ruffin in a corresponding move.

Wims had fallen behind in the competition for receiver spots in Chicago so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Wims, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears out of Georgia back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Wims appeared in 13 games for the Bears and caught six passes for 48 yards receiving and one touchdown.