Bears Waiving CB Terell Smith

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are waiving CB Terell Smith ahead of roster cuts today.
Biggs noted Chicago just added CB Clark Phillips in a trade, which may have factored in pushing Smith out.
He also was coming off a torn patellar tendon that wiped out his entire 2025 season.
Smith, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $4,115,884 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $275,884.
In 2024, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and four pass defenses.
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