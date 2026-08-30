Bears Waiving CB Terell Smith

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are waiving CB Terell Smith ahead of roster cuts today.

Biggs noted Chicago just added CB Clark Phillips in a trade, which may have factored in pushing Smith out.

He also was coming off a torn patellar tendon that wiped out his entire 2025 season.

Smith, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $4,115,884 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $275,884.

In 2024, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and four pass defenses.