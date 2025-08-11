Bears Worked Out Eight Defensive Backs Monday

The Chicago Bears worked out eight defensive backs on Monday, per Brad Biggs.

The full list includes:

Barnes, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was among the Panthers’ final roster cuts and wound up catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

From there, Barnes had stints with the Vikings, Steelers, Jets and Browns. He was last with Pittsburgh in August of 2024 before being waived with an injury designation.

In 2022, Barnes was active for two games with the Vikings.

During his four-year college career, he recorded 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.