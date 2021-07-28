Bears Worked Out Four Players Including WR Josh Doctson

The Chicago Bears brought in four free agents for workouts on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

WR Josh Doctson WR Ben Putnam WR Justin Hardy WR Jon’Vea Johnson

Chicago ultimately signed both Hardy and Johnson to contracts.

Doctson, 28, was a first-round draft pick out of TCU in 2016 by Washington. He initially signed a four-year, $10.049 million contract, but Washington released him in August of 2019.

The Vikings later signed Doctson to a contract before placing him on injured reserve with a leg injury soon after. Minnesota designated him to return from injured reserve but ended up waiving him after appearing in just one game.

Doctson signed a contract with the Jets last year but he opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Jets officially released Doctson in May of this year.

In 2018, Doctson appeared in 15 games for Washington and caught 44 passes for 532 yards receiving (12.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.