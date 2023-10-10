Per Aaron Wilson, the Bears worked out seven players on Tuesday and signed WR Collin Johnson out of the group.

The following is a full list of players who worked out for the Bears:

WR Collin Johnson QB Danny Etling WR Jalen Camp WR Trinity Benson WR Kevin Austin WR James Proche WR Malik Turner

Johnson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150 but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts and quickly claimed by the Giants in September of 2021.

Johnson missed the 2022 season with a torn Achilles. He was cut by the Giants coming out of the preseason in 2022.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games and recorded 11 receptions for 105 yards (9.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.