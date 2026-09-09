Bears Worked Out Three Safeties

Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Chicago Bears hosted three safeties for workouts on Wednesday, including Keidron Smith, Jerrick Reed, and Rashad Wisdom.

Of this group, Chicago signed Smith to their practice squad.

Smith, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Kentucky. He was among their final roster cuts and started the year on Washington’s practice squad before a stint with the Broncos.

Denver re-signed him to a futures deal after the 2024 and 2025 seasons and he was signed to the Jets’ active roster after being on the Broncos’ practice squad.

The Falcons claimed Smith off waivers from the Jets in August but let him go during final roster cuts.

In 2025, Smith appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded 15 total tackles.

Reed, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks out of New Mexico back in 2023. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.01 million rookie contract when Seattle waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Reed bounced on and off the practice squad and was waived in November but claimed by the Titans, where he remained for the rest of the year. He returned to the Titans on a one-year contract this past March before being waiving coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Reed appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and Titans and recorded 10 total tackles.